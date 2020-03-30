Connie Lee Stuart, 63, Broadwater

She came into the world a gift, a special child of God. As she took her final breath, the same sweet and innocent child escaped this world and bounded into the arms of Jesus.

Connie Lee Stuart, 63, of Broadwater, NE passed peacefully on March 26, 2020, at Morrill County Hospital surrounded with love from her family and the lovely staff. Services and a burial will be held at a future date due to the circumstances that we are facing as a Nation at this time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Connie’s name at the Bridgeport Memorial Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Connie was born October 10, 1956, in Bridgeport NE to Sammie Vearl Stuart Sr. and Marjorie Alene Shuler. She received some early education however, because of Connie’s disability it was decided by family that she learn and thrive educationally and socially in the home and community. Connie was never married and did not have children of her own but claimed each and every child as her “boy” when she met them. Her loving and caring heart shone through her beautiful blue eyes and intoxicating smile. As she looked at you, her eyes would sparkle and send shock waves of happiness and joy. If you ever made Connie mad though, she would reach out and touch you with an unforgettable response. Just ask Willie!

Connie is survived by: her brothers, Andrew Robinson of Bridgeport, NE, William Stuart of New Castle, WY, Sammie (Myrna) Stuart Jr. of Westminster, MD, and Steven (Sandy) Stuart of Denver, CO., many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and other family members that loved and cared for her. Notably, Connie spent her last year with her nephew Scott Westerkamp of Broadwater, who cared for her and their beloved pets until she was admitted to the hospital.

Connie is preceded in death by: her parents Sammie and Marjorie Stuart, her sisters Andra Vest, Karen Westerkamp, and Debra Bowers, and many aunts and uncles whom she was excited to see when she went with Jesus.