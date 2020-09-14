Consuelo “Charlotte” Ysac, 90, Scottsbluff

Consuelo “Charlotte” Ysac, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home with family by her side. A celebration of Charlotte’s Life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vijumon Choorackal officiating.

Friends may visit from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 18th at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A mass intention for Charlotte is at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the funeral mass and internment will be Monday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Charlotte requested that all Memorials be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Online condolences can be entered by visiting Charlotte’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Charlotte was born to Ysidoro and Librada (Garcia) Sanchez in Minatare, Nebraska on September 13, 1929. Charlotte graduated from Alliance High School in 1949. She didn’t know it at the time, but she met the love of her life when she was only seven years old. Twenty two years later, Salvador V. Ysac took her hand in marriage on September 27, 1958 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, Nebraska. They made their home in Scottsbluff. They were blessed with seven children. Dad said, “…I always liked your mother when we were kids.” The only regret mom and dad had was they didn’t marry each other 10 years sooner. One of Charlotte’s first jobs was hoeing the sugar beet fields. She often talked about working them on her knees with her family. She was a supervisor at Midwic in Alliance and drove a van for the Office of Human Development for 18 years. She loved her clients. Finally, her favorite jobs were being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and having her garage sales every summer. Charlotte was very dedicated to her faith. She prayed the rosary every day and was a prayer warrior. She was involved in many church activities including, the Alter Society, Funeral Dinner Committee, Annual Parish Dinner, and Eucharist Ministry. She also helped raise money for the construction of the Guadalupe Center and other fundraisers for the church.

Charlotte is survived by her seven children; Salvador Ysac Jr. of Apache Junction, AZ, Albert Ysac of Scottsbluff, Leo Ysac (Valarie) of Gering, Henry Ysac (Robin) of Scottsbluff, Angela Ysac Scottsbluff, Veronica Barney (Rob) Grand Island, Robert Ysac (Amber) of Gering, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, siblings Josephine Leon (David) of Alliance, Angel Sanchez, and numerous nieces and nephews (who were her practice children.)

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband Salvador V. Ysac, siblings Jesse Sanchez, Mary Razo, Francis Rodriguez, Leo Sanchez, Charles (Cruz) Sanchez, and Angela Ouijas.