Cora B. Ellwanger, 87, formerly of Morrill, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor LD Anderson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prairie Haven Hospice or to Emerald Court. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Cora was born September 13, 1932 in Mellette County, SD to Jacob and Christina (Gall) Ellwanger. She later moved with her family to western Nebraska. She graduated from Liberty School north of Morrill. She worked as a clerk and assistant manager at Hested’s Five and Dime in Gering for several years. She also worked at the Business Farmer Printing Company in Scottsbluff. She returned to her parents’ home in Morrill to care for them until moving to Emerald Court in Scottsbluff in 2011.

She was very active at the Church of Christ in Morrill and taught vacation bible school every summer. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She also loved singing hymns and playing the piano. She loved her family greatly and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Cora is survived by her brothers George (Rosie) Ellwanger of Des Moines, IA and Bill John Ellwanger of Minatare, NE; sister Dora (James) Sinner of Zephyr Hills, FL; nieces Kim, Jan, Leann, Fransis, Terri, Barbara, Briana, Tracy and Misty; and nephews Dan, Scott, Jim, Jacob, Mark, David, Steve and Tim.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Henry, Harold and Marvin.