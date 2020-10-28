Cory Wade Whittaker-Borders, 40, Scottsbluff

Cory Wade Whittaker -Borders, Age 40 of Scottsbluff, NE passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 26th at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff will be held on November 6th at 2pm with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.dugankramer.com

Cory Was Born July 4th, 1980 to Carol Whittaker in Wheatland, WY. In 1985, he, his sister, and his mother met and joined together with Scott Borders when they started their family and began their lives together. Cory received his early education in Sutton, Nebraska, Blue Hill, Nebraska, and Aspen, Colorado and later graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He attended Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington, WY and Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE where he received a certification in welding.

Cory loved life and acquired many friends in many places. Those friends often referred to him by numerous nick names such as Tubby, Dublin, CorDub, Bean, Big Bean and Bean-a dactyl, just to name a few. He was a huge Raider’s fan, but his favorite past time was fishing, and he enjoyed many hours with his dad on their boat. Even when the fish didn’t bite and the weather was bad he was never willing to give up “because we always had to have enough fish for the big fish fry” which he also enjoyed because family and friends would attend and celebrate. Usually on July 4th, which was his birthday.

Cory is survived by his best friend and love, Courtney Noland and her son Keegan, Mother and Father, Carol and Scott Borders of Scottsbluff, Sister, Chantil (Ken) Costello and there 3 children, Samuel, William and Tristin of Gordon, NE, Grandfather, Robert Jenkins of Wheatland, Wy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him very much.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Jenkins of Wheatland, WY and his step grandparents, William and Ruth Borders of Sutton, NE.