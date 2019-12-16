Curtis K. Sanderson, 73, formerly of Lodgepole

Curtis K. Sanderson, 73, of Dalhart, Texas and formerly of Lodgepole, Nebraska passed away Thursday evening, December 12, 2019 at the Coon Memorial Home in Dalhart.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Pleasant View Cemetery north of Lodgepole, Nebraska with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Lodgepole American Legion Post #286. Pastor David Abbott of the Lodgepole United Methodist Church is officiating.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Sanderson family.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com.

Curtis was born to Merle and Julia Ruth (Brown) Sanderson October 30, 1946, in Glendale, Cali. He graduated high school in Sacramento and then joined the U.S. Navy in July 1964. He served aboard the USS Alfred A. Cunningham and USS F.D. Roosevelt.

After completing his service in 1972, Curtis was an over-the-road truck driver for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his free time visiting with friends and family, fishing, woodworking, connecting with friends on social media and coffee.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Julia Ruth Sanderson, and a nephew, Austin Scalf.

Curtis is survived by his son, Jeffery Sanderson and wife, Nixie, daughter Julie Cole-Bartholomew, daughter Krystal York, grandchildren Connor, Madison and Hannah Sanderson, Nikki, Ashlyn, Payton, Dawson and Teresa, and Brayden York, sister Judy Scalf, niece Vicki Sanderson and nephew Jim Scalf.