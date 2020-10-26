Cynthia “Cindy” Loree Bolton, 60 Lewellen

Cynthia “Cindy” Loree Bolton, 60, of Lewellen, NE, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Lewellen Tiger Den with Pastor Seung Ho Park of the Lewellen United Methodist Church officiating. A celebration luncheon will follow. A private family burial will take place at Ash Hollow Cemetery.

Cindy was born in Kimball, NE, to Ardis (Newman) and Jerry Babl on Friday, February 19, 1960. As the baby of the family, she was welcomed home by older siblings Diana, Deb, and Mike. She lived in Kimball until the 7th grade when her family relocated to Ogallala. There she met her lifelong friends Pam, Jeannie, Karen, and Sheila. She graduated from Ogallala High School in 1978, and she and her friends would continue to live life to the fullest building their futures and families. Cindy met the love of her life, Marty, at MacDougals Bar at Lake McConaughy where she asked him to dance but he was busy bartending. A couple weeks later they crossed paths down by the Dam at the lake where Cindy flagged him down and Marty made his move. The rest is history. They married on April 10, 1982 and resided in the Ogallala area until permanently making their home in Lewellen in 1989. They raised their two daughters, Chelsey and Jessie, or “princesses”, as Cindy would say, and enjoyed the life they made. They filled their time with school and sporting events, family vacations, camping trips, and making memories.

Cindy began her fulfilling career in education in 1992, working in the Lewellen School Systems and later the Garden County School Systems. She became a paraeducator, spending much of her time dedicated to special education. She made an impact in the lives of countless students and families over her 28-year career. Although she enjoyed her career, her favorite titles were wife, mom, and Mimi. She poured her heart and soul into her family and was the sole shoe buyer for her grandbabies. She could never rest for long, always visiting her friends and family, starting a new house project, canning salsa and garden tomatoes, or finding a way to help in her beloved community.

Cindy was diagnosed with Stage IIIC primary peritoneal cancer, a form of ovarian cancer, on October 25, 2013. While this diagnosis was grave, she never took her fighting gloves off and lived these last 7 years with a positive determination, dignity, and grit. She used every opportunity to educate women and bring awareness about ovarian cancer. She brought joy and laughter to countless healthcare providers and fellow cancer patients, always making a new friend at the doctors’ offices or in the hallways during her hospitalizations. Cindy found great meaning in human connection.

Cindy is survived by her husband of over 38 years, Marty Bolton of Lewellen; 2 daughters and their families, Chelsey and Jamie Kennedy and children Olivia (10) and Connor (8) of Grand Island, and Jessie and Austen Godbersen and children Arlo (4) and Everitt (1) of Wisner; mother Ardis Babl-Smith of Ogallala; siblings Diana (Duncan) Hevenor, Deb Kolste, and Mike Babl and their families; chosen sisters Pam Collins, Jeannie Reimers, Karen Peratt, and Sheila Clouse and their families; and several extended family and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Dr. Rex Kolste and her father, Gerard “Jerry” Babl who welcomed her into her everlasting life. While friends and family will deeply miss the physical presence of Cindy, the impact she made during her years here on earth will continue to ripple forever.