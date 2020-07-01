Cynthia Marie Neuwirth, 67, Scottsbluff

Cynthia Marie Neuwirth, 67, of Scottsbluff, passed away March 26, 2020 peacefully at her home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:30am on July 11, 2020 at the Gering Civic Center. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Cyndi’s honor be made in care of WNCC Foundation Volleyball or Softball or Emmanuel Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Cyndi’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Condolences can also be sent to Jim at PO Box 659, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. No receiving lines allowed. No groups larger than 8 people, and groups must maintain a 6 ft distance between groups. After dismissal, attendees are required to exit to their vehicles immediately and leave the premises. No social gathering inside or outside is allowed. Unfortunately, we must adhere to guidelines set by the State of Nebraska and will try to ensure the safety of the families and the community we serve by taking these precautions.