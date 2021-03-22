Dallas D. Knotts, 84, Gering

Dallas D. Knotts, 84, entered heaven on March 18, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Memorials may be given to the Shriner’s Hospital in c/o Kelly Knotts 290106 Brig Rd Minatare, NE 69356. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Dallas was born July 21, 1936 in Gering, Nebraska to Roy and Alma Knotts. He was a life-long resident of Gering. He was united in marriage to Caroline Schmick on May 28, 1954. Dallas was well-known throughout the valley for his carpet laying skills. His mind was always thinking about his next invention. His prairie dog machine became very popular throughout Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. Dallas never knew a stranger.

Dallas was involved in the Gering Jaycees, Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Elks Lodge, Panhandle Shrine Club, and was a Master Mason.

Dallas is survived by his wife Caroline of Gering; daughter Netta and her husband Rod Green of Gering; son Kelly and his wife Tammy Knotts of Minatare; and daughter Vivian Knotts of Lancaster, CA; grandchildren: Amber and Josh Potts of Cheyenne, WY, Chad and Mia Knotts of Mitchell, AJ and Stacy Green of Austin, TX, Keaton Green of Gering, and Hayden and Jennifer Green of Katy, TX; great-grandchildren Addie and Taryn Potts, Caymon and McKinley Knotts, and Scout and Ruby Jay Green.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mac and Monte Knotts, sisters DeDe Jerred and Demarus Hessler, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.