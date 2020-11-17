Daniel “Danny” Lee Krause, Jr., 49, Scottsbluff

Daniel “Danny” Lee Krause Jr., 49, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away November 12th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after courageously fighting cancer. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Joe Petersen. The service will be livestreamed through the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page. The family requests face masks be worn in accordance with the current health mandates. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A memorial has been established to St. Jude’s Children Cancer Hospital or to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Daniel was born on February 24, 1971 in Scottsbluff, to Bette L. (Wimberley) Krause, and Daniel L. Krause. He was raised and attended school in Scottsbluff through his senior year. Self-employed, he loved carpentry work and repairing cars.

He was a devoted cat lover and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, neither of which, he had any shortage of.

He is survived by his mom, Bette, of Scottsbluff, father Daniel Krause of Dubeary, Florida, brother, Shawn L. Krause, of Scottsbluff, sister, Tori Henry of Scottsbluff, nephew Aaron Henry (Megan) of Scottsbluff, Aunt, Dona Weideman of Scottsbluff, grandparents, Elmer and Arleen Krause of Scottsbluff, Aunt Dian (Duane) Chapman of Mitchell, uncles, Ed (Bonnie) and Elmer (Vickie) Krause of Lake View, Florida and special daughter Brianna, as well as many cousins and friends (Lance Gibbons and Steve Hewett), also his special feline companion Bailey B.

He was preceded in death by his companion and love of his life, Shelly Henderson, his grandparents Tillie and Charles Henry, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.