Daniel Jack Converse was welcomed into the world on October 6, 1950 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He joined the Lord in Heaven on February 14, 2020.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held Friday, February 28th, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff followed by a reception and interment at the Mitchell City Cemetery.

Dan was very passionate about veterans’ rights, and so, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any donations or memorials be made in Dan’s name to the woundedwarriorproject.org; or if made to the family, it will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com who is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dan grew up in Mitchell, Nebraska on the Converse family farm. He might not have been the best student at what he called “book learning”, but he excelled at sports and he loved to play them. After graduating from Mitchell High School he attended vocational school in Denver and became a certified auto mechanic.

He proudly served his country in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief and saw active combat. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was proud of his service, proud to be a veteran, and proud to be an American.

Dan was definitely a “jack of all trades”. He worked many, many different jobs throughout his life; he could fix just about anything, make just about anything, or create just about anything. A favorite saying was “I’m sure Papa can fix it”.

Dan had a great sense of humor and was very charismatic. He married his wife Elsie in April of 1997. He was a father to daughters Roxanne and Melanie and stepdaughter Dael. He has eleven grandchildren ranging from young college age adults to toddlers who will miss him greatly.

Dan loved God, cowboys, horses, Westerns, football, good conversation, his family, and his country. He was loved very much, and the world will be an emptier place without him.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Converse; his brother Dean Converse, his stepson Jimmy Hendren, and granddaughter Sarah Schlatter.

He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years, Elsie Hendren-Converse; his children: Roxanne Converse-Whiting; Melanie (Marion) Schlatter; Dael Hendren (James Nielsen); his grandchildren: Kimberly (Alex) Jorgenson; AJ and Tyler Whiting; Abigail, Nathan, Jonathan, Ethan, Zack, and Asher Schlatter; Elsianne and Conlan Nielsen; siblings: David, Daryl, and Jeanette; many nephews, nieces, and other loved family members.