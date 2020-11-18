On November 15, 2020 at 1:03 PM the world lost a great man and an even better father. Services for Daniel Patrick Cortney will be held at 10:00am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball Nebraska. A graveside service at the Kimball Cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be made by viewing Daniel’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com>. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.

Daniel Patrick Cortney was born May 26, 1959 to Ronald and Blanche Cortney. As a child Dan attended school in Kimball, NE where he exceled in sports and enjoyed spending time with his siblings and friends. Dan was an avid Husker Football fan and loved spending time outside, camping and fishing with his family. Throughout his life Dan accomplished many things, he worked in construction, as an EMT, and an LPN, but his greatest accomplishment was raising his three boys.

Dan is survived by his sons: Kory Dugger, Daniel (Kate) Cortney 2nd, and Brandon (Amber) Cortney, the mother of his children Becky Dugger, his former wife and special friend Myra Cortney, Siblings: Michael Cortney, David (Teresa) Cortney, Linda (Wendell) Moul, Jean (Tim) Klassen, William Cortney, Robert (Casey) Cortney, Ronald (Kristi) Cortney, and Cindy (Brian) Brunswig, Sister-in-Law Cora Cortney and Grandchildren: Angi, Kasandra, Sarinaty, Taylor, Bryanna, Araya, Finnian, and Ronan. He is proceeded in death by his parents Ronald and Blanche Cortney, Sister Judy Cortney, brother Vincent Cortney, and sister-in-law Lisa Cortney.