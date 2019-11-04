Daniel Schaub, 88, Gering

Daniel Schaub, 88 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

His graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post #36. Visitation will be Monday from 2-6 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials to Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Daniel was born on June 18, 1931 in Gering, Nebraska to John and Mary (Kerbs) Schaub. He attended Gering Valley Schools and graduated from Gering High School in 1949. He entered the U.S. Army on 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict. Daniel was honorably discharged on March 27, 1954.

He worked for 40 years with Johnson Cashways and over 12 years part time at the Scottsbluff Handy Bus.

Daniel was a lifetime member of the Gering American Legion Post 36 and VFW #1681.

He is survived by 6 nieces: Donna Gates, Virginia Schwindt, Sandy (Paul) Young, Beverly Schaub, Rosemarie (Dean) Polemi and Janice (Mark) McElroy; brother-in-law Fred Gross and sister-in-law Joyce Schaub.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emanuel, Ben and Harold; sisters Edna, Mary and Pauline and two infant sisters Alice and Betty.