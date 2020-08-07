Danny Dean Karpen, Scottsbluff

Danny Dean Karpen of Scottsbluff passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 3, 2020.

Dan was born on April 9, 1963, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Don and Linda (Deines) Karpen. Dan, along with his brother and sister, grew up in Mitchell, Nebraska.

Dan graduated from Mitchell High in 1981 and attended Western Nebraska Technical College, where he graduated in 1983.

Dan was married to Laura Williams from 1991 to 2006. Together they share two daughters.

Dan started his career as an auto mechanic in 1978 at Johnny’s Conoco. In 1986 Dan moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he lived and worked as an auto and heavy truck mechanic until 2000. Auto mechanics was always Dan’s passion and he had countless certifications.

Dan also loved animals, movies, music, reading, golf, and spending time with his daughters.

Dan is preceded in death by his best friend and partner in crime, David Thomas, in 1988; as well as grandparents Walt and Loretta Deines, and Velma Karpen, all of Mitchell, NE.

Dan is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Rachel Karpen of Springfield, IL; his mother, Linda Karpen of Mitchell, NE; his father, Don Karpen of Jupiter, FL; his brother Todd Karpen (Lori) of Mitchell, NE; his sister, Kim Vance (Tim) of Minatare, NE; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to his daughters, to be used for future service costs. They can be mailed to Sarah Karpen, PO Box #5 Mitchell, NE 69357-0005.