Danny Elton Peterson passed away at home on October 29th, 2019. Burial was at Mitchell Valley Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held November 8th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church. Memorials are designated for Zion Church missions and Zion AWANA.

Danny was born December 26th, 1949. He lived on a farm west of Riverdale for 18 years. He went to the Riverdale Public School and graduated from Kearney High School 1968 . He accepted Christ as his Savior when he was 13 years old. Dan wrote: “Sometimes we ask why me, why now. We will not know until we get to heaven but God has His own divine appointment book and be assured His time is the best. Remember salvation is through repentance and by Scripture alone, by faith alone, by God’s Grace alone, through Christ alone to the Glory of God alone”.

He attended UNL to study dentistry and graduated May 1975. He saw his first patient July 21st, 1975. He practiced dentistry in Gering for 44 years until he was diagnosed with rare Thymic cancer. Dan saw his patients as his dental family and friends.

He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, friends, gardening, farming, Farmall tractors and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; Angelique Sprock, (Jeff) Aaron Peterson (Caitlin), Arthur Peterson and Abigail Peterson and 6 grandchildren: Obadiah, Hadassah and Theophilus Sprock and Tristan, Tabitha and Tucker Peterson; mom, Betty Peterson; sister, Chris Walker, her children Coulter and Corine Bidwell; brother, Rick Walker and his sons Robbie and Kyle Walker.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother and father and aunts and uncles.