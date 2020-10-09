Darlene L. Benish, 91, formerly of Potter

Darlene L. Benish, age 91, former long-time resident of Potter, NE passed away on October 5, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. No memorial services will be held at this time. Cremation has been held.

Darlene was born August 29, 1929 on a farm northeast of Dix, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church northeast of Potter, later attending the Potter First Evangelical Lutheran Church. losed, she attended Potter Public Schools where she graduated in 1947.

On June 6, 1948, Darlene married Donald Benish at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They lived on the Benish family farm homestead where she was actively engaged in their farming operation. She was involved in her LCW church group, LCW quilting group, Potter Pioneers Extension Club, bowling leagues and the election board. Darlene and Don began square dancing and later teaching round dancing where they had “lots of fun” and made “many great friends”.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Donald, daughter Connie Roesel and husband Chris; two sons, Paul Benish and his wife, Wilma and Steven Benish and his wife, Kathleen; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three siblings Norma Jean Johnson, Joan Worthman and Keith Buhrdorf.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helen (Baack) Buhrdorf; brothers, Robert, Wayne and Dale; sisters, Maxine Buhrdorf, Shirley Meisner and daughter-in-law Sandra Benish.

Darlene will be deeply missed by family and friends.