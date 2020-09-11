Darlene M. Thies, 82, formerly of Potter

Darlene M. Thies, age 82, former long-time resident of Potter, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, NE. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Ted A. Bourret officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Darlene’s register book and leave condolences for the family.

You may view Darlene’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Darlene’s care and funeral arrangements.

Darlene was born September 2, 1938 to Ernst B. and Paula J. (Braeuner) Gerler. She was the first baby born at Kimball County Hospital. She was baptized September 25, 1938, confirmed July 13, 1952, and a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Potter, NE. She was an active member teaching Sunday School and Weekday School, a member of LWML, and also a member of the choir.

Darlene grew up on the family farm north of Potter and graduated from Potter Public High School in 1956.

On June 12, 1960, she married Elvin Thies. To this marriage, three children were born; Kelly, Keri, and Brian. Elvin and Darlene raised their family in Potter and were always strong supporters of the community. They both played large roles in establishing the Potter Museum. Darlene delivered Meals on Wheels and assisted with Girl Scouts. She loved helping her friends and neighbors and often prepared meals and baked goodies for them.

During her lifetime, Darlene was employed by The Potter State Bank, owned and operated Thies Petroleum with Elvin, Cabela’s, Wilson-Tobin Pharmacy, and was the voice of Potter Time on KSID for many years.

She moved to Cherry Hills Assisted Living in Valentine, NE in 2019 to be closer to family. While she lived there, she made new friends and enjoyed the activities that were available. Keeping in touch with her friends in Potter was important to her as they remained very dear to her. During this pandemic, her telephone was her lifeline. She will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.

Darlene is survived by her daughters Kelly and husband Mike Petersen of Valentine, NE, Keri and husband Randy Schnell of Columbus, NE, son Brian Thies of Sidney, NE, Grandchildren Brandon and wife Angie Petersen, Brenda and husband Shane Hamilton, Ryan Schnell, Kylie Schnell, Alaina Thies, Jenna Thies, Jaslyn Thies, Kaicee Thies and Great Grandchildren Madalyn Petersen, Mason Hamilton, Carson Hamilton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Ernst and Paula Gerler, husband, Elvin Thies, and brother, Gerald Gerler.