Darryle Trout, 66, Scottsbluff

October 9, 2020
- October 7, 2020

Darryle Trout, age 66, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on October 7, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. He was born to M. Allen Trout and LaHonda Wells and graduated from Gering High School. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no services.

