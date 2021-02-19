David B. Mack, 65, Harrison

David B. Mack, 65, of Harrison, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at his parent’s home in Sioux County. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Harrison Cemetery with his nephew Pastor Samuel Fisher and Pastor Lami Oladimeji officiating. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Memorial United Methodist Church in Harrison. Memorials may be made to Harrison Ambulance Memorial Fund at Security First Bank or Sandhills State Bank, Harrison. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Our Lord and Savior called our loved one, David Bruce Mack home on February 15, 2021. David was born at Crawford, Nebraska on August 11, 1955. He grew up on the family ranch south of Harrison. David was the eldest of five children born to Don and Betty Mack. He graduated in 1973 from Sioux County High School.

He worked several different jobs throughout his life. Floyds Trucking as a mechanic, Agate Fossil Beds, Harvest Crew which took him to Texas for a short time, and Wasserburger Brothers. Most recently he worked for Dean Moore, Glen Patrone, and did snow removal for several folks in Harrison.

David had one son, whom he was very proud of. He enjoyed playing computer games, watching TV, and was quite a puzzler. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help when needed. David enjoyed spending time with his parents and was a great support for them when needed. He will be missed by many.

David is survived by his son, Gary Mack of Elgin, Nebraska, parents Don and Betty Mack of Harrison, brother Bill (Deb) Mack of Harrison, sister Lilly (Chuck) Fisher of Paxton, Nebraska, and several nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.

David will be greeted in Haven by his brother, Donny, infant sister Cindy Jo and his grandparents.