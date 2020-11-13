David (Dave) L. Schick, 54, Gering

David (Dave) L Schick, 54 of Gering, NE, passed away Friday Nov. 6th after sustaining a bad head injury.

A celebration of life will be held November 28 at 1:30pm at the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill, 711 Main Street in Minatare NE. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born in Scottsbluff to Rowland and Diana (Reizenstein) Schick on June 12th, 1966. He attended school at Scottsbluff and moved onto higher education at WNCC in both Scottsbluff and Sidney campuses.

He married Tonia Palmer on Feb. 6th, 1993.

David loved to work on electronics, and he enjoyed tinkering around in his garage working on cars.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Tonia, son David R. (Autumn) Schick, daughter Nicole (Jesse) Reichert, daughter Danielle Schick, grandchildren McKelti, Greysen, and Remington Schick, Kaisyn and Mailynn Reichert, mother-in-law Charlene Bernhardt, brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, father-in-law William (Bill) Bernhardt, aunt Suzie Schanaman, aunt Katie Cain, cousins Gregg Brown and Michael Price, and several aunts and uncles

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.