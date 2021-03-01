David Wayne Rose, 77, Gering

David Wayne Rose, 77, of Gering, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Regional West Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held at the Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. The service will be live streamed at mitchellberean.com/live/. David requested that you dress casual and wear husker or racing apparel. Pursuant to Dave’s request, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made by visiting David’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Dave was born on August 7, 1943, in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Violet (Thorne) Rose and James “Tuck” Rose. The Family moved to Mitchell where they made their home. David attended many of the schools in the valley. He worked for numerous trucking companies over the years and then later in life he did construction work.

In his life, he was blessed with four beautiful sons, Davey, Darren, Harley, & Matthew. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed spending time with his family and his puppies. He loved going to the lake, the racetrack, and being with friends and family at all events. He enjoyed being in the presence of all children, especially his great and great-great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed racing at the Highway 92 Speedway and loved fast cars and building show cars.

He had many amazing dogs that were like his family, Hung Low, Too Low, Scooby, Sadie, Rosie and Ramsey. Whenever you saw him out and about, he always had at least one or two of them with him. Dave was a loving man who did not have a shy bone in his body; he did not know a stranger. He was a very religious man; he attended the Mitchell Berean Church whenever possible. He loved church and attending Bible study.

He moved to an apartment complex in Gering in 2019, where he continued making new friends daily. He loved playing cards and hanging out with new people he met.

David is survived by his son, Matthew (Tiffany) Scott of Casper; sister, Mary (Claude) Ryan of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Evelyn Rose of Bayard; grandkids, Braeden, Emery, and Ryan; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Davey, Darren, and Harley; brother, Jim Rose; and sister, Vivian Donnelly.

Donations may be made in care of the family.