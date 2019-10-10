Dean Eric Kuncl, 57

Dean Eric Kuncl, age 57, died October 8, 2019 at Morrill, Nebraska.

He was born on May 27, 1962 at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Ron and Ann (Ost) Kuncl, and received his early education in the schools on and off Air Force bases around the world. He graduated from Morrill high school in 1980, and afterward, attended and graduated from Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie. After graduation, he worked for twenty years for Deines auto body in Torrington until it closed, and then opened Kuncl Rod and Custom in Morrill, specializing in automotive metalcrafting, and the rebuilding and refinishing of special interest vehicles. He was an active member of the community and was a valued member of several organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors of Nebraska Rural Community Federal Credit Union. He is remembered as someone who was always willing to lend a hand or do a kind deed for others. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Ann Kuncl, his sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Tony Dutenhoffer, and their daughters and son-in-law, Chelsea Dutenhoffer of Los Angeles, California, and Katy and Will McGee, of Greeley, Colorado.

There will be a family service at a later date.

Memorials are to: Morrill Community Foundation earmarked for MLH Non-Profit Development Company or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.