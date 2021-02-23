Debbie M. Noel, 63, Oshkosh

Debbie M Noel, 63, of Oshkosh passed away early Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Oshkosh United Wesleyan Church with Pastor Bruce Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturday morning at the church.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Noel family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.