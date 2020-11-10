Delbert D. Trupp, 94, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 13th at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. People attending the service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be a visitation on Thursday, November 12th at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 4:00-7:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com and services are joinable via livestream.

Delbert was born on October 6, 1926 in Minatare, Nebraska, to Henry and Katherine (Libsack) Trupp. He grew up and received his education in the Lyman area. In 1948, he married Elsie Hessler and they farmed in the Lyman area for 45 years until they moved to Scottsbluff in 1993. Delbert loved to work the land of his farm and always looked forward to buying a small herd of Black Angus calves in the spring of each year. He was a member of the Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church. He had been living for the last few years at the Village and Emerald Court in Scottsbluff.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie, of 72 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Harlan and Beth Trupp; and daughter, Sandra Trupp. Grandchildren are Jenny Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Ryan (Ashley) Trupp, and Monica (Ben) Brezina. Great grandchildren are Baylen and Levi Brezina and Milo and Jonas Trupp. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris, Leonard, and Elmer; sisters, Javine Munroe and Mildred Corcoran.