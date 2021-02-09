Delbert James Fritzler, 72, Bayard

Delbert James Fritzler, 72, of Bayard, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel & Crematory facebook page. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Veterans & Military Families Emergency Relief, PO Box 461, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Delbert was born September 16, 1948 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to George and Katherine (Sieb) Fritzler. He lived and attended school in Bayard and the surrounding area. He enjoyed taking adventurous trips with a close friend on the spur of the moment. He enjoyed telling stories to a captive audience. He was very proud of all of his family. He loved playing pool after learning that from a World War II veteran.

Delbert was a member of the Sons Of The American Legion and the Faith United Church Of Christ in Bayard.

Delbert is survived by his daughter Terra (Les) Hammond of Moroni, UT, grandchildren: Brook, Kristen (Sye Bunnell), Tiffany (Justin Robinson), Alexis (Kayle) Christensen, Keith Hammond, and Mackenzie Thomson; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert Kropp of Scottsbluff; special friend and care giver Brenda Krantz and her family of Bayard; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, and five brothers.