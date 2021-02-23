Denise Annette Novotny, 53, Minatare

Denise Annette Novotny, 53, of Minatare, passed away at home Monday, February 15th, 2021, after her second battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 10th, at the Broken Spoke in Minatare, Nebraska, with reception immediately following. The family respectfully request casual attire. Memorials may be made in Denise’s honor to the Festival of Hope. Bridgman Funeral Home provided cremation and online condolences may be made by viewing Denise’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Denise was born July 5th, 1967, in Prineville Oregon, to Dean and Doris Novotny. She grew up in Oregon until 1982, when the family moved back to Nebraska, making Minatare her permanent home. Denise graduated from Minatare High School in 1985, where her deep love for all things cheerleading began. She attended classes at WNCC, while working for USA Video and helping at her parents’ business. Denise loved all sports and helped coach her younger sister’s volleyball team. She loved to watch football (especially the Oregon Ducks), horse racing, and absolutely enjoyed watching and supporting her nephew Travis when he bowled. She enjoyed gardening with her Mom and took care of a multitude of animals over the years. She also loved to assist her sister Darla with coaching cheerleading and treasured the trips to Orlando and Walt Disney World for UCA Nationals and the Capital One bowl game. For the last 25 years, Denise worked as a merchandiser, employed by companies like Driveline and News America Marketing.

Denise is survived by her parents Dean and Doris Novotny, her sister Dawn (Vance) Raskiewicz, her sister Darla (John) Grumbles, her nephew/brother Travis (Angela Judge) Novotny, and her great niece Everly. She was preceded in death by her sister Deanna, her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bjorling, the nurses and staff at the Infusion Center that cared for her and gave her chemo, and the staff of Hospice that cared for Denise and the family at the end.

Denise will be forever missed and eternally loved by her family and friends.