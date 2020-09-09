Dennis Dean “Denny” Bayne, 74, Gering

Dennis Dean “Denny” Bayne, 74, of Gering, passed away on September 7, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6 to 7. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Char Slie officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery at Gering. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Denny was born April 29, 1946 at Hood River, Oregon to Ross Dean and Beverly Jane (McRae) Bayne. The family moved to Nebraska in 1951. Denny started helping on the family farm when he was eight years old (had to do chores at a much younger age than that). He liked football and boxing in high school, winning the Golden Gloves in Scottsbluff, NE in 1964. Denny graduated from Dalton High School in 1964 and went to Barber School in Omaha. He moved to Chadron, Nebraska and met Kay Wellnitz, marrying her in 1965. They had four great kids: Ron, Rick, Janda, and Tyler. He enjoyed watching them grow up. The boys boxed, wrestled, and played football; Janda was in drama and band. Denny fished and hunted with the kids, nephews, and their families from when they were young until now.

He lived in the Chadron and Rushville area from 1965 until 1991 working as a barber and in the Moccasin Factory in Pine Ridge, SD. He later owned and operated KD’s Pub and Denny’s Favorite Bar. In 1991 he met Beverly Jean Bennett, they were married in 1996. She had Skyler so he got to help to raise one more son. He went to work for Union Pacific Railroad in 1995 and moved to Gering.

Denny retired from the UPRR in 2008 but still worked at County Keno and later Big Bats Sinclair. He loved life and lived it to the fullest – and maybe a little more. Bevie was the love of his life for the short time they had together.

Denny is survived by his bride Bevie; sons: Ron (Trina) Bayne and children: Dayne, Harley, and Moss and great-grandchildren Kash, Thomas, and Gabriel; Rick (Deanne) Bayne and children: Krista, Kyla, and Kendall; Tyler Bayne and his daughter Faith (Harley); and Skyler (Whitney) Bennett and children: Charlie and Jack; daughter: Janda (Jay) Allen; brothers: Earl (Jan) Bayne and family; Randy (Susan) and family; Brian (Peggy) and family; sister: Lina (Mark) Hauser and family; step-mother Sylvia Bayne and family; and numerous friends and extended family members.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and best buddy “Cush.”