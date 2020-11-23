Dennis Mitchell, 71, Minatare

A private graveside service for family and close friends of Dennis Mitchell, age 71, of Minatare, who died on November 21st, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center, will be held on Saturday, November 28th, at 1:00pm at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery, Bridgeport, Nebraska, with Father Mark Selvey officiating. The family requests masks and social distancing guidelines be observed. A memorial has been established to St. Francis Episcopal Church or Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Dennis was born on October 5, 1949, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Raymond and Inez (Alber) Mitchell. He received his early education in the Bridgeport Public Schools, graduating from Bridgeport High School. He married Linda Watson on November 8, 1970, at the Episcopal Church in Bridgeport, and they made their home in rural Minatare. They just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together.

Hobbies included drag racing, car restoration, and hunting. Dennis and Linda traveled a great deal with their 5th wheel camper. Some of their favorite places included Alaska, the New England states, and the West Coast.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; his children, Kim (Kevin) Kniss of Scottsbluff and Scott (Carol Stricker) Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandson, Austin Kniss of Minatare; siblings, Martha (Cody) Houston, Tom (Kathy) Mitchell, Ron Mitchell, Rose (Rudy) Sides, and Bruce Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Inez Mitchell.