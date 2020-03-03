Dennis Sound Sleeper, passed away Feb 27, 2020 in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place. It is respectfully requested that memorials in Dennis’s memory be made in care of his family. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Dennis was born on February 25th, 1962 in Sidney Nebraska to Pearl Garneaux and James Franks. At 10 years old he moved to Minatare to be raised by David and Trina Nuland. Dennis met Georgia Left Hand in 1983 and together they raised 6 boys. He was always a hard worker and enjoyed his job of 15 years at Meals on Wheels in Cheyenne, WY. Dennis was very comical, always telling jokes and making people laugh. He was the first to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved his family more than anything and will be greatly missed not only by those he left behind, but anyone lucky enough to have met him.