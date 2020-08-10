Dixie Lea Amateis, 84, Bridgeport

Dixie Lea Amateis, age 84, of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2020 at her home. Dixie courageously battled cancer with grit and tenacity, just as she lived her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport with Father Mark Selvey officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Bridgeport Public Schools Foundation. Those who wish to leave the family an online condolence may do so www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Dixie was born on March 29, 1936 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to the late Wayne and Ada (Ross) Houk and grew up in Scottsbluff. She was the oldest of two sisters: Lyla Faye and Linda and a brother Clifford. She graduated from Bridgeport High School and then attended college at Chadron State College and obtained her teaching degree. She started as a teacher in several rural Morrill County schools. She went back to college for 2 years and then in 1971 she started teaching at Bridgeport Public Schools. She retired in 2001, after twenty-one years but continued to sub and test students until 2018. She truly loved teaching her students and developed many long-lasting friendships with fellow colleagues.

In 1957 she married the love of her life, Glen Amateis. To this union, 2 children were born: Scott and Karis. She was a very special lady, always caring for those around her. Dixie loved her family and spending time with them brought her great happiness. She loved to garden, camp, fish, and go on motorcycle rides. Dixie also loved attending church, baking, spending time outside tending her flowers and lawn, and going on little trips with Glen.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Glen Amateis of Bridgeport, son, Scott and Julia (Imbelloni) Amateis of Cedar City, Utah; sister Linda “Binky” Brown; brother Clifford (Marilyn) Houk, sister-in- law, Tony Marie (Ronald) McIrvin; brother-in-law Ted Chikos; ten grandchildren: Christopher and Michelle (Fronzaglia) Amateis of Salt Lake City, Utah, Margaret Amateis of Salt Lake City, Utah, Anthony Amateis of Salt Lake City, UT, Cody Amateis of Bullfrog, UT, Brittney Amateis of Cedar City, UT, Marty Amateis of Cedar City, UT, Julia Amateis of Cedar City, UT, Mary Amateis of Cedar City, UT , Michael Amateis of Cedar City, UT, and Audryaunna (Aden Jr.) Taylor of Scottsbluff, NE; four great grandchildren: Adena Taylor, Damian Amateis, Josephine Amateis, and Mark Amateis.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nicholaus Amateis, daughter, Karis Amateis, and sister Lyla Faye (Tay) Chikos.

Dixie will truly be missed as she touched many lives.