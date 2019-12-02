Don Eugene Seger, 85, Scottsbluff

Don Eugene Seger, 85, of Scottsbluff, loving husband of Betty Seger, walked into Glory, on November 28, 2019 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 4th at 1 PM at Northfield Church with Pastor Kiley Callaway and Pastor Matthew Haas officiating. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. A reception will be at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home from 2:30 -4:00. Friends may call at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Tuesday from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Northfield Church or to Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

He was born in Scottsbluff to Donald and Oma Seger on February 18, 1934. He attended schools in Scottsbluff graduating in 1952. On August 31, 1956 he married his true love Betty Earles at the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff. He was a member of Northfield Assembly of God Church and did volunteer work at the church.

He was in the Nebraska National Guard and then joined the Army and served in Korea with an honorable discharge in 1962.

He was employed by Commonwealth Theatre in Scottsbluff and Cheyenne and Rawlins, WY. He then was employed by Montgomery Ward store before moving to Kansas, where he worked at Sony Corporation and the Johnson County Community College, where he retired. The Lord led him back to Scottsbluff where he cared for his Mother during her illness.

Remembering Don are his wife Betty, Aunt and Uncle Ed and Donna Sievers of Colorado, sister-in law and brother-in law, Doris and Charles Haas of Scottsbluff, special niece Vanessa Fuchs and family of Colorado, special nephew Matthew Haas and family of Scottsbluff, Godson’s Glenn Dvorak of Sidney and Nate Adams of Colorado, as well as multitude of nieces and nephews and friends and acquaintances who have been touched by the grace and love of this man.

Greeting Don in Glory were his mother and step father, Oma and Burt Bartow and father Donald and step mother Anna Seger, two brother’s Gary and Richard, and his sister, Raynita Bullock , and numerous other family and friends.

He will be missed by all that knew him.