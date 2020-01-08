Don Gibson, 82, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Don Gibson, age 82 of Scottsbluff, who died January 4, at Regional West Medical Center, will be held Friday, January 10 at 2:00PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugan-kramer.com

He was born December 1, 1937 in Scottsbluff to James Gibson and Ella Houghtaling, receiving his early education in the Scottsbluff schools. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1957. He married Beverly McCoy in Denver, Colorado, and they made their home in Gering. They later divorced, but Don was a family man. He loved his three sons, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary.

In the 60s, Don worked for Ledbetters as a route salesman. He went on to own and manage the family dairy farm south of Gering for 25 years, before becoming a driver for Denver Coach, where he enjoyed getting to know his passengers. Don lived a humble life, was generous, caring, and considerate, and had a great sense of humor. He attended church regularly, and was a gentleman who was kind to all with enduring hope. He was a member of the Elks club, and had a group of buddies with whom he drank coffee regularly.

Don is survived by his sons, Kim Gibson of Mitchell, Mark Gibson, of New York, and Todd Gibson of Denver; brother, Gary Gibson of Fremont, California; sister, Florence Weber of Colorado Springs; and son-in-law, Roger Hyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Edna Gibson; sister, Betty Vifquain; and infant daughter, Laurie Joan Gibson.