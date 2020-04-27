Don Risden Sr., 73

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Don Risden, Sr., devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 73.

Don was born on October 31, 1946 in Fort Robinson, Nebraska to Gale and Dora (Crile) Risden. Don was a proud Veteran of the Armed Forces. He married Cheryl (Barnes) on October 21, 1968. They raised two sons, Don and Jon.

Don loved his friends and especially his family. His wit and humor brought smiles to all. He was known for lending a helping hand to those in need. He was very proud of his family’s accomplishments.

Don was preceded in death by his father Gale and stepmother Gladys Risden, his mother Dora and stepfather Ed Fiester; sister, Sharron (Ron) Dewitt, brother James Fiester, brother-in-law Jerry Pettis and niece Cecilia Pettis.

He is survived by wife Cheryl, his two sons Don (Noel) and Jon (Bambi); grandchildren Tristan, Dixie, Daisy, Riley and Marek; sisters Edwyna (Myron) Weber and Darla Pettis, and numerous extended family.