Dona Carmichael

Dona was born in Scottsbluff, NE on March 10, 1944 to Bernard and Eunice Haddix, and passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 at the Kimball Hospital surrounded by loving family. Dona had missed her parents very much since their deaths in 2003, and was also predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Carmichael Jr., sister-in-law Judi Leach, son-in-law Mark McWilliams, and grandson Brady McWilliams. We have no

doubt our beloved mother is at peace, happily reunited with all the family and friends who have gone before her.

Dona is survived by daughters Sheri (Chuck) Anderson of Cheyenne, WY and Christine McWilliams of Kimball, NE, and five grandchildren: Andrea (Damian) Anderson- Volberg of Platteville, CO, Shane Anderson of Cheyenne, WY, Cody (Loni) McWilliams of Cheyenne, WY, Cortny (Tim) Sinks of Scottsbluff, NE, and Connor Moore of Kimball, NE, plus five great-grandchildren: Lexi and Cavan McWilliams, Evan Anderson, and Blake and Camryn Volberg. Dona is also survived by her brother, Elwin (Michelle) Haddix, brothers-in-law Roger (Rose) Carmichael, and Clyde Leach, sister-in-law Phyllis Carmichael and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dona inspired her family and touched many hearts in her community. She had begun grade school near Mitchell, NE at Sunflower School, but moved many times with her family until they began farming west of Kimball in 1958. Dona loved making Kimball her hometown! She graduated from Kimball County High School in 1962, then worked at American National Bank, and was married in 1963. During her adult life, she had multiple jobs in Kimball, was involved in various social groups and philanthropic activities, and

was also known for her amazing comfort food! Dona enjoyed cooking and baking, especially as a grandma. She set a shining example for her grandkids by earning her associates degree at WNCC in Scottsbluff while providing respite care for foster parents, then becoming a state of Nebraska social worker for almost 18 years. Dona was very dedicated to her job, and sad to retire from it, when her health was failing just as the Kimball office closed.

Dona’s memorial service will be Sat., 11/16/2019, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 East 4th Street, in Kimball. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, the best way to honor Dona is to remember how she loved Christmas and support the local Giving Tree during the holiday, or by random acts of kindness.