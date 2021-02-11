Donald E. Loos, 89, Scottsbluff

Donald E. Loos, 89, of Scottsbluff, NE went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Sunday, Evening February 7, 2021 at Regional West Hospital from complications of COVID-19 along with close to 450,000 of his fellow Americans.

There will be no viewing. A small family private service officiated by Pastor Andy Griess will be held, and interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to Zion Evangelical Church in his name and sent to 1910 East 29th St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be made by visiting Don’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Don’s memorial service may be viewed on Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page at 2pm MT on Friday, Feb 12, 2021.

Born July 6, 1931 to Emanuel H and Sarah J (Grasmick) Loos in Scottsbluff, NE he attended Scottsbluff Schools and worked the farm with his parents and sisters. He graduated midyear from Scottsbluff High School in 1949. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota where he was the weatherman on the B47 aircraft. Don married Patricia A. Ryan. They were married for 53 years. Three children were born to this marriage, Pam (Bill) Bauer, David Loos, and Dawn Loos all of Scottsbluff.

Don and his family moved back to Scottsbluff where he worked as an out-of-town salesman for Bill Skinner, Skinner Supply Co. selling plumbing and electrical supplies. Later he purchased the electrical section of Skinner Supply Co. changing the name to Loos Electric Supply. This purchase led to branches in Ft Collins, Longmont, North Platte and Alliance. He owned them for 40 years selling to Crescent Electric. Also, during that time he owned Loos Angus for 48 years before turning it over to his son Dave. Don and Pat loved to watch men’s fast pitch softball and sponsored for many years their son-in-law’s team. In 1984 the Loos Electric Supply Men’s Fastpitch Softball Team were the State Champion Men’s Fastpitch Softball Team in Nebraska. After retiring to spend time with Pat, he bought a popcorn store. Never really settling down to spend more time or travel as Pat would have liked, he decided to purchase Midtown Surplus from a friend and ran that for several years. After loosing Pat in 2003, Don married Carol Stricker and added three children and their families to his family later that year, Mike (Kimberly) Stricker of LA Junta, CO, Ted (Sandy) Stricker of Gering, and Karen (Karl) Chlopek of North Carolina.

Don has always been involved with the church. He was baptized and confirmed in the Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. He was in the Choir, Men’s Prayer Group, Building Fund and Board of Directors. He was very proud of the new church built on 42nd Street. Don was a member of Zion Evangelical Church at the end of his life. He participated on the Board of Directors, Men’s Prayer Group and the Building Fund. He was very proud of the renovations done there and the addition of the Family Center.

In the 60’s, Don was in the Cosmopolitans service organization and was President of that organization. He also belonged to the Elks Club and the Chamber of Commerce. In the early 90’s, Loos Electric Supply was named the Star Business of Year by the Chamber of Commerce. As a young man, 23 Club Baseball was also an organization he supported and one where he was a coach for many years. He was involved with the Soap Box Derby, building a car for his Son Dave to participate. Dave won and the family took a trip to Akron, OH with him to race in the National Derby. Don was also Dave’s Boy Scout Leader.

Don was a member of Masons for over 50 years. At the time of his death, he was Worshipful Master of the Robert W. Furnas Lodge No. 265 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Scottish Right of Free Masonry Supreme Council 33rd Degree Southern Jurisdiction USA Lode Valley of Alliance Orient of Nebraska, Panhandle Shriners Active Member and Eastern Star Chaplin. Pat and Don were Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron twice for Eastern Star Dome Rock Chapter #215. Thus, fulfilling a dream for Pat. Pam served as Guardian for Bethel 10 Job’s Daughters for several years. David has been Worshipful Master of the Robert W. Furnas Lodge No. 265. While Don was not actively supporting the Job’s Daughters, his membership in Masons allowed his two granddaughters Melissa and Candice into the organization. Melissa went on to be Honored Queen of Bethel 10 Scottsbluff and Grand Bethel of Nebraska Chaplin. Carol, Pam, and Melissa were also members of Eastern Star. Masonry has been a family affair for the Loos Family.

Don is survived by his wife Carol; sister Norma Welsh of Omaha; sister-in-law Theil Ryan of Torrington; brother-in-law Bruce Ryan of Denver, CO; daughter Pam (Bill) Bauer of Scottsbluff; son David Loos of Mitchell; daughter Dawn Marie Loos of Scottsbluff; step-children Mike (Kimberly) Stricker of La Junta, CO, Ted (Sandy) Stricker of Gering, and Karen (Karl) Chlopek of NC; grandchildren Melissa (Jason) Bauer of Scottsbluff, Brooks (Jennifer) Bauer of Greeley, CO, Candace Konley of Lincoln, NE, step-grandchildren Holly (Bobby) Langford of TX, Sarah Stricker of TX, Scott (Leigh) Meier of NC, Jason (Holly) Meier of NC, Amber (Jake) Schleuning of Gering and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents Sarah and Emanuel, his wife Pat, three sisters Geraldine, Harriett, Sharon, and their husbands, a brother-in-law Larry Ryan, a daughter-in-law Sandy Loos and a grandson-in law Jim Post.