Donald F. Haas, 91, Scottsbluff

Donald F. Haas, 91 of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Heritage Estates in Gering. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, following social distancing recommendations at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Pastor Craig Collins will be officiating. Interment will be Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff or Boy Scouts of America.

Donald Frederick Haas was born August 17, 1928, in Le Mars, Iowa to Albert and Helen (Utech) Haas. He grew up on a farm north of Le Mars and attended county school there. On December 16, 1950, he married Jean Langendorfer in Le Mars. He farmed until being drafted into the United States Army, serving from 1951 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict. While Don was in the Army completing his tour of duty, he and Jean lived in California. Following his discharge, they moved back to Le Mars, where he began to work in the telephone construction business. Following this, they moved near Dodge City, Kansas to Noblesville, Indiana, then to Freeport, Illinois, and, in 1959, back to Le Mars. In 1960, Don and Jean moved to Scottsbluff and resided here since. After over 35 years of service, Don retired as Telephone Line Foreman from United Telephone Company.

Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff, Masonic Lodge, Lions Club, and Boy Scouts of America where he served as Assistant Scout Master of Troop Five in which he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. His hobbies included Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, square dancing, raising cattle and gardening.

Survivors include his son, Steven Haas of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Toni Haas-Williams of Austin, Texas; grandchildren: Preston (Kristin) Greenwaldt of College Station, Texas and their children, William and Makenna; Lauren (Aaron) Moses of Fort Worth, Texas and their children, Elizabeth and Holden; Mary Ellen Greenwaldt (Grace Waggoner) and their children, Lucy, Roxy, and Barrett of Granville, Ohio; Drew (Morgan) Haas of London, England; Haydn Haas and Zane Haas, both of Austin, Texas, and sister, Larene (Ike) Fischer of Frazee, Minnesota.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean in 2007; son, James Haas; and brother, Duane Haas.