Donald Harvey Martin, 88, Scottsbluff

Donald Harvey Martin was a loving husband, father, and friend who was admired by all. He loved agriculture, family, and working as a volunteer at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Funeral Services for Donald, age 88 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died March 13, 2020 at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home, will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 10:00AM at First United Methodist Church. A memorial has been established to Legacy of the Plains museum. Online Condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Donald was born February 8, 1932, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to David and Katherine (Hoffman) Martin, and received his education in Scottsbluff schools. He married Shirley Haverick on June 6, 1954 in Scottsbluff, and they made their home in the North Platte Valley, farming. Following farming, he worked construction and at Western Sugar. He was a member of the U.S.A.F. during the Korean War.

He is survived by his children, David (Jerlyn), Steve (Desira), Robert (Sue), and Linda (Stace) Swartzkopf; grandchildren, Eric Roth, Tonia Martin, Vaughn Martin, Jamie Subjeck, Nick Martin, Grant Martin, Chris Porter, and Hailey Himes-Reeves; great grandchildren, Alexis, Collin, and Adrian Roth, and Ashlyn and Ayden Subjeck; sister, Marge Meier; sisters-in-law, Carolina, Shirley Martin, and Pat (Eldon) Valetski; as well as life-time friend, Alvin Kuxhausen.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; daughter, Ruth Roth; brother, Harold, Ervin, and infant Robert; sister, Dorothy; and parents.