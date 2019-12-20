Donald J. Montz, 88, Gering

Donald J. Montz, 88, of Gering passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Per Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Heritage Estates Chapel. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Don was born July 1, 1931 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Marty and Sylva (Folden) Montz. He attended Sioux County Schools then school in Lincoln, receiving his GED. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from February 27, 1952 until his honorable discharge on December 17, 1953.

Don was united in marriage to S. Joan McKeown on August 21, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Mitchell, Nebraska. The couple lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Denver, Colorado, and Leadville, Colorado before moving to Henry, Nebraska in 2001 and to Heritage Estates in Gering in 2013.

Don was employed as a data processor in Climax, Colorado for 21 years before beginning his career with the United States Forest Service as a road inspector. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, riding in a Jeep through the mountains, and tinkering with things.

Don is survived by his sisters-in-law Marlene McKeown of Mitchell and Evelyn Montz of Scottsbluff, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan (Oct. 1, 2015), siblings Wayne, Elnora Owen, Bill, Bob, Roberta (stillborn twin to Bob), Ellis, and Larry, two brothers-in-law (Dick McKeown and Dale Owen), and three sisters-in-law (Alberta Montz, Marilyn Montz, and Verna Montz), and special nephew Ray Owen.