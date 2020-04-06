Donald L. “Muck” McDaniel, 63, Bayard

Donald L. “Muck” McDaniel, 63, passed away at his home in Bayard, Nebraska on Friday, April 3, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family respectfully requests that any flowers and donations wait until that time.

Don was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on May 31, 1956 to Fred and Beverley (Willey) McDaniel. He attended Bayard Schools, graduating with the class of 1974. Don spent his time growing up on the family farm and playing sports. Don worked most of his life farming and operating heavy machinery. Don worked for Farmers Irrigation for numerous years before falling ill. Don fought through his illness for 7 years with strength, courage and never giving up. He will be remembered most by his family and friends for his laugh, his passion for Huskers football, the Colorado Rockies and his love for classic rock. Don was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Bayard.

Don is survived by his daughter Michelle (Chris) Fries of Gering; son Ethan McDaniel of Scottsbluff; sister Carolyn (John) Annen of Hemingford; brother Rich McDaniel (Cyndi Buchmeier) of Bayard; granddaughters Audrey Fries of Kearney and Abbigail Fries of Greeley CO; Aunt Evelyn Van Camp of Lancaster OH; niece Melissa Annen of Hemingford; great nieces Kinzee and Madison Swanson; and great nephew Payton Swanson. He also leaves behind family members and numerous lifetime friends who became like family.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Beverley McDaniel, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Don had a heart of gold and was loved by many people. He will always be in our hearts and will be lovingly missed.

