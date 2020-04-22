Donald Leon Bronderslev, 82, rural Angora

Donald Leon Bronderslev, 82, of rural Angora, passed away Sunday,

April 19, 2020 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport.

Donald was born at the family home to Leo and Ruth (Wagoner)

Bronderslev on Feb 9, 1938 and has lived there all his life. He was the third generation to raise Shorthorn cattle which he took pride in.

He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He loved to hunt and fish when time would allow.

He always looked forward to and enjoyed attending gun shows and

visiting with everyone. No one was a stranger no matter where he

might be. When he would go to town in the summer and would see

good fruits or vegetables at markets, he would always get extra and

enjoyed sharing with friends and other things also, whatever it might

be. When he would go to town, he never failed to bring Sis home a

treat. He was a kind and loving brother.

He was a member of the NRA, and a Farm Bureau member where he

servied on the board for many years.

He is survived by his sister Gloria (Sissy) of the home; loving dogs

Jake and Maggie; and also many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be greatly missed!