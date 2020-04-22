Donald Leon Bronderslev, 82, rural Angora

Donald Leon Bronderslev, 82, of rural Angora, passed away Sunday,
April 19, 2020 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral
Home in Bridgeport from 2 – 5pm. Interment will be at Oregon Trail
Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials in
Donald’s honor may be made in care of the donor’s choice. Online
condolences may be made by viewing Donald’s memorial page at
www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in
Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.
Donald was born at the family home to Leo and Ruth (Wagoner)
Bronderslev on Feb 9, 1938 and has lived there all his life. He was the third generation to raise Shorthorn cattle which he took pride in.
He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He loved to hunt and fish when time would allow.
He always looked forward to and enjoyed attending gun shows and
visiting with everyone. No one was a stranger no matter where he
might be. When he would go to town in the summer and would see
good fruits or vegetables at markets, he would always get extra and
enjoyed sharing with friends and other things also, whatever it might
be. When he would go to town, he never failed to bring Sis home a
treat. He was a kind and loving brother.
He was a member of the NRA, and a Farm Bureau member where he
servied on the board for many years.
He is survived by his sister Gloria (Sissy) of the home; loving dogs
Jake and Maggie; and also many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be greatly missed!