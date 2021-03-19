Donald Ray Prouty, 91, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Donald Ray Prouty, age 91 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska who died at home on March 14, 2021, will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff with Pastors Jeff and April Fiet officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with military honors rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. The service will be livestreamed: https://www.facebook.com/scbfpresbyterian or https://www.scottsbluffpres.org Face masks requirements and social distancing protocols will be followed. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. A memorial has been established to the Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Don was born on May 8, 1929 to Alvin and Alice (Harsin) Prouty. He received his early education at Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1948. Don was the first member of his family to graduate from High School. Don served in the United States Army from April 24, 1951 until his honorable discharge on May 17, 1952 during the Korean War.

Don married Winnie King on June 8, 1952. To this union Donna Rae and William Fredrick were born. Don married Norma Jean England on May 31, 1958. To this union Randy Ray and Diana Kay were born. Don was the storekeeper for the Great Western Sugar Company in Mitchell, until his retirement.

Don was a board member of the Sugar Worker’s Credit Union for years. He was a secretary for the local Teamster Union. Don had been attending First Presbyterian for the last 10 years and was involved with the Property Committee and loved attending coffee hour before church.

Don and Norma loved to camp, fish, collect rocks and petrified wood. Don was an avid collector of belt buckles and horses, especially Budweiser Clydesdales and beer steins.

Don loved to attend auctions and car shows with Randy; play cards with the extended Bishop family (he always had a King left to set the bidder and a sneaky grin to go with it!); going out to supper with Diana, John and Anna Nielsen.

Don was very creative and after retirement he could always be found in the garage building something. One of his greatest joys was creating unique wood crafts for the Festival of Hope. They were always in demand and requested every year.

Survivors include his children: Donna (Rod) Porter, Bill (Jonna) Jones, Randy (Karen) Prouty and Diana (Juan) De Los Santos; brother Stan Prouty; sister Jean Thompson; sister-in-law Julia Prouty; grandchildren Michael Jarrett, Valerie (Kevin) Martin, Tim (Julie) Porter, Jonathan (Amy) Jones, Jennifer (Ben) Dilks, DJ (Shannon) Avila, Jeremy (Candra) Prouty, Megan Prouty and manynieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife Norma in 2010, sister Norma Hegwood, brothers Lyle, Les and Walt, brother-in-law Clarence Thompson, sisters-in-law Carol, Carolyn and Barb.

Don had a great life and has left a big hole in all our hearts.