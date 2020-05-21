Donitila Marquez, 100, Centennial, Colorado

Domitila Marquez, age 100 of Centennial, Colorado passed away peacefully at her home in Centennial, Colorado on May 15,2020.

Tillie, as she was known, was born in Chanute, Kansas on September 22, 1919 to Amador and Micaela Marquez and was the youngest of six children. She lovingly raised two children.

In the 1940s, the family moved to Lyman, Nebraska and worked for several farmers in the area. Tillie was proud when she talked about working hard in the fields alongside her dad and brothers. In 1969, she moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska and took care of her parents until they passed.

Tillie was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She would make stacks of tortillas for tacos for the annual fund raisers at the church. She was a big Husker, Broncos and Rockies fan. Her hobbies were crocheting, arts and crafts and word search games.

In 1999, Tillie went to live with her daughter and son-in-law in the Denver area. They all then moved to Gering for 10 years to be close to her sister/aunt who lived with them for three years until she passed. Tillie, Anita and Bill returned to Colorado in 2014 to be close to her family there.

Tillie was preceded in death by her parents, Amador & Micaela Marquez, her sister, Lenore Marquez, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Theodoro (Carmen), Francisco (Louise), Ignacio (Ruth), Trinidad (Frances) and great-grandson, Rodney (Arjae) Villegas and numerous nephews and nieces.

Survivors include her daughter, Anita (Bill) Ames, son, Angel (Janet) Cabral, granddaughter, Veronica Franklin, grandsons, Angel Cabral, Jr and Eric (Candace) Cabral, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.