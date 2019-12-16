Donna Beth (Thomas) Campbell, 86, Scottsbluff

Donna Beth (Thomas) Campbell, 86, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald and Father Gerald Harr officiating. Inurnment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. A rosary will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Donna’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna Beth (Thomas) Campbell was born April 17, 1933, in Clay Center, Nebraska. She was the youngest of nine girls born to Cora Smith and Albert Thomas. Donna graduated from Gering High School, class of 1951 and went to work for the FBI in Washington DC at 20 years old. Later, while working for United Airlines and living in Denver, Colorado, she met her true love, William (Bill) Campbell whom she married in 1955. Donna and Bill had four children in five years, and she stayed home raising her children and dedicating her life to family. Bill’s job required frequent moves, and she made friends everywhere they lived, including Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico, and California. When the children were grown, she returned to the workforce as an office manager for Marshall Erdman Associates in Atlanta, Georgia. Donna ultimately retired from the company after opening a new office with them in Broomfield, Colorado where she and Bill spent their last years together. Donna loved to be of service to others, volunteering for various community programs such as the Denver Soup Kitchen, the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Broomfield and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. She joined the Catholic church after she married Bill and devoutly lived the Catholic faith until she passed away. She and Bill were avid Bridge players and played their entire lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who passed away in December 1999; her parents; her sisters; and her great-granddaughter, Allie. Donna’s deep love of family brought her back to Scottsbluff to be closer to her sisters following Bill’s death. She was excited to have a perfect view of the monument at Northfield in Gering.



Donna leaves behind her four children, Gregory Alan Campbell (wife Nancy) of West Des Moines, Iowa, Stephen Scott Campbell (wife Vickie) of Pendergrass, Georgia, James Thomas Campbell (wife Ellie) of Atlanta, Georgia and Catherine Ann Blow (husband Darcy) of Minatare; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her compassion, courage, independence, loyalty, sense of humor, and most of all – her love.