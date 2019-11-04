Donna Lee Hiegel, 82, Mitchell

Donna Lee Hiegel, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mitchell Care Center with her children by her side.

Per Donna’s wishes, cremation is being arranged by Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE. Funeral services are in place for Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00 AM at Bridgman Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Memorials are suggested to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Donna was born in Scottsbluff, NE on April 11, 1937 to Emma (Satur) and Phillip Bohl. She graduated in Portland, OR after attending four years of high school, then moved back with her family to Scottsbluff. She married Marvin Hiegel on March 18, 1956. To this union, four children were born; Brenda, Jennifer, Colleen and Gary. They adopted two sons; Ray and David.

Donna lived her entire married life on the family farm as a farm wife with many chores, worked at The Lighthouse Restaurant, Sun Mart deli and the Wal-Mart deli and as a nanny for a local physician.

Donna is survived by her children: Brenda Casson; Jennifer (Steve) Helser all of Omaha; Colleen (Lucky) Franklin of Kimball; Gary (Lori Ann) Hiegel of Mitchell; and Raymond (Patricia) Hiegel of Guernsey, WY. Brother Jim Bohl, 14 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her parents and parents-in-law, one brother, two sisters and two nieces.