Doris Kathryn (Friedrich) Klutts, 92, Gering

Doris Kathryn (Friederich) Klutts, 92 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, October 19, 26, 2019 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel reception room for family and friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Hospice or Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Doris was born August 21, 1927 to Rev. Fred C and Lydia (Roth) Friederich in Macon, NE. She spent her early years growing up in the Nebraska communities of Macon, Western, Gering, McCook, York and Seward. She graduated high school in York and enrolled in nurse’s training in Scottsbluff, NE, graduating in 1948. She worked as a private duty nurse, an LPN Instructor and Nursing Home Director of Nursing.

Doris was united in marriage to Charles Klutts in 1948 and the couple raised three children, Barbara (Gary) Netherland of Mitchell, Charlie (Dixie) of Melbeta and William (Char) of Sheridan, WY.

Throughout their lives, Doris and Chuck enjoyed riding their motorcycles, camping trips and traveled widely in the United States and Mexico. She is a past member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and a life member of Legacy of the Plains Museum. Doris was seldom without a crochet hook in her hand and in addition to providing family and friends with several afghans, she supplied gloves and hats to charities for Christmas, lap blankets for the Veterans and elderly, and made over 400 helmet liners for soldiers serving in Afghanistan. Doris was a good friend to many and was blessed in turn with their friendship. Friends and family will miss her love, her generosity and her quirky sense of humor.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, her parents and two sisters.

She is also survived by her brother Charles Friederich, her children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.