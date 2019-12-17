Doris Louise Perry, 94, Mitchell

Doris Louise Perry, 94, of Mitchell entered the heavenly phase of her life on Thursday, December 5. There will be an informal celebration at United Methodist Church, North Platte, NE on January 3 at 2pm for family and friends.

Doris was born in Kearney, NE to Gilbert and Marguerite (Didrikson) Carver on January 9, 1925. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1942 and Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney (now UNK) in 1945, then taught home economics and music as well as private piano for over 40 years.

While teaching vocal music in Wolbach, NE and enjoying frequent dances with the service men she met Robert Perry. They were married on August 14, 1947 and made their home in several Nebraska communities until they landed in North Platte, NE.

Throughout her life, Doris devoted herself to her Lord Jesus and to praying for her family and friends. She was a life-long loyal member of the United Methodist Church; a 4-H leader while her children were young; enjoyed quilting, sewing for her girls, and tending her violets. Each summer she took her children to be a part of Camp Farthest Out (CFO) where they all learned about Jesus, and she delighted in serving as pianist for many years.

Doris will be remembered for her ever-present smile and joyful attitude.

Doris is survived by her daughters Cindy Perry, Pam (Ron) Ward, Judy (David) Bailey and daughter-in-law Debbie Perry as well as 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Those who preceded her in death are her husband, Robert; son, Randy Perry; grandchildren, Brandon Perry and Gloria Ward; her parents; and brother, Boyd Carver.

Memorials in Doris’ honor will be donated to a few of her favorite organizations. They may be sent to Pam Ward at 1101 East 38th St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the caring staff at Mitchell Care Center and Regional West Hospice.