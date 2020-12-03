Dorothea D. Batt, Gering

Dorothea D Batt was born at Lyman, Nebraska on November 25, 1932 to George and Eva Batt. She was the eldest of six siblings. Dorothea attended area schools and graduated from Crook High School in Crook, Colorado in 1951. She attended Nursing School at Sterling, Colorado until the death of her father. At which time, she returned to her family’s farm to help her mother raise her siblings.

The family returned to the Scottsbluff area, where worked as a surgical assistant then transferred to Central Supply, until St. Mary’s was purchased by Regional West Medical Center. She retired April 1, 1998. Dorothea was a foster grandparent for the schools for 15 years before having to retire due to health.

Dorothea had been a resident of Gering, Nebraska since 1977. Dorothea had been a lifelong member of St. James Church in Scottsbluff.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers Wayne Batt and Edward Batt and sister Karen Demand.

She is survived by sisters Delorse (George) Kautz of Temple, Texas, Donna (James) Wright of Loveland, CO, brother Gary (Nancy) Batt of Gering, NE, sisters-in-law Betty Batt of Mitchell, Carol Batt of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law Ray Demand of San Antonio, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday December 7 at the Gering Memorial Chapel 9:00 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.