Dorothy Eileen (Coyne) Tystad passed away on May 1, 2020, peacefully in the loving presence of her daughter. She was born on June 1, 1932 at Ethan, South Dakota to Leo and Dorothy (Hohn) Coyne. The family moved to Mitchell, South Dakota when she was in the 8th grade. She attended the College of Saint Teresa’s in Minnesota. She returned home to work in a medical office taking x-rays. Her primary interest was bookkeeping/accounting and she began working for the family’s hardware supply company.

Eileen met her sister Mary’s brother-in-law, Claire H. Tystad, who she described as a rather dashing handsome rancher. Claire flew his small airplane from western South Dakota to visit until they married on January 29, 1953. Eileen, a true city-girl, moved to the primitive beginnings of their ranch at Kyle where she became the ultimate pioneer woman riding horses during round-ups, cooking, gardening, canning, sewing and knitting as they raised their family of five daughters and one son. Farming and branding crews were always well fed with her hearty meals.

In 1970 Eileen started working at the US Post Office in Kyle and later transferred to the Gordon, Nebraska office to live in town while the children were in high school. That started many years of driving back and forth 50 miles to Kyle on the weekends. In 1982 she promoted to Gordon’s Postmaster and later in 1988 to Gering, Nebraska’s Postmaster. Claire retired from the ranch and joined Eileen in Gering. She retired from the Post Office in 1997 after a rewarding 27 year career.

Eileen enjoyed all needle arts, playing bridge, and volunteering at the hospital’s gift shop. She was an active Toast Master speaker during her postmaster career. Eileen especially enjoyed a 22 year annual Quiltathon tradition with her daughters, where they met and quilted celebrating their love of family. Eileen’s needle art skills will live on through her daughters, who are so blessed to have learned from her.

Eileen was preceded in death by an infant, her husband, daughter Jane, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by children Gail Hansen, Linda Groce, Craig Tystad (Kelly), Sharon Armstrong (Bell Island), and Terri Hudson; 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid virus issue, interment will be at a later date in Gordon, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's choice.