Dorothy Elaine Hennings Jenkins was born March 14, 1929 in Hemingford, Nebraska, the daughter of Louise (Tschacher) and Carl Hennings. She passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Dorothy received her early schooling at St. Agnes Academy in Alliance, Nebraska, and later moved to Scottsbluff in 1937 where she attended Central and Longfellow Grade Schools and went on to graduate from Scottsbluff High School in 1946. At that time, Dorothy began working as a bookkeeper at Scottsbluff National Bank.

Dorothy met her husband, Howard Vernon Jenkins, when he returned from serving in the South Pacific during WWII. They were united in marriage at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell, Nebraska on October 1, 1947. The couple then farmed northeast of Mitchell until Howard was called back to service during the Korean War. They again returned to Scottsbluff and later moved to Gering in 1957 where they raised their three children and during which time Dorothy was employed by United Telephone Company for 25 years until her retirement in 1985.

During their retirement years, the couple enjoyed traveling and watching their four grandchildren grow into adulthood. They remained in Gering until Howard’s death in 2004. In 2006 Dorothy moved to Northfield Retirement Communities.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Jenkins of Bridgeton, MO; son David (Natalie) Jenkins of Gering; and daughter Karen (Craig) Maris of Wauntea, NE. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Dr. Natasha Jenkins of Scottsbluff, Dr. Jaclyn (Lane) Lindburg of Omaha, NE, Cameron Maris of Salt Lake City, UT, and Kali Maris of Ft. Collins, CO. Her four great-grandchildren include: Palmer, Declan, Luke, and Cadence.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Harlan and Bernard, and sisters Evelyn Angelo and Irene York.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Residency Care Center for patiently caring for our mother with dignity, grace, and kindness.