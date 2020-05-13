Dorothy Ellen Layton, 95, Gering

Dorothy Ellen Layton, 95, of Gering, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. Her graveside memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 18, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. Memorials in Dorothy’s honor may be made in care of Festival of Hope, West-Way Christian Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dorothy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Dorothy was born October 1, 1924 in Lusk, WY to John and Edith (Stevens) Boyd. She grew up with 8 siblings. She graduated high school from Morrill, NE and then college from University of Northern Colorado with a teaching degree. She taught school in Gering, NE for over 40 years. While teaching, she met and married Oliver (Bill) Layton. They made their home in Gering and raised their family there. She was a member of AAUW for many years and also West-Way Christian Church in Scottsbluff.

She is survived by her husband Oliver (Bill) Layton; son Steve Layton; nephews Robert (Nancy) Plummer and Ron (Joleen) Schreiner; and many other nieces and nephews.

Her parents, 6 sisters, 2 brothers, and other loving family and friends preceded her in death.