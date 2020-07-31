Dorothy Harriger, 92, rural Mitchell

Dorothy Harriger passed away Thursday July 30th, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell, Nebraska at the age of 92.

Dorothy was born on May 3, 1928 in Verdel Nebraska to August and Nellie (Cook) Frisch. She was the oldest of 6 children, brother, Gail, sisters Irene & Elsie, brother Archie and sister, Donna.

Shortly after moving to the panhandle she met the love of her life and one week shy of her 17th birthday , on April 29th, 1945 she married Hal Harriger, Hal and Dorothy had four children, son Paul Allen, daughter Terry Le, son Timothy Roy & daughter Lucinda Marie.

They lived around the Hay Springs area farming, then moved to the Gering area in 1965, they had small dairy farms around the Mitchell and Lyman areas for many years before retiring to north of Mitchell. Dororthy loved her family and children, over the years they took in over a hundred foster children and gave them all a loving home, if only for a while. Several years ago Dorothy was the Star-Herald’s Mother of the Year .Dorothy loved being a homemaker her talents were sewing, cake decorating , baking, canning, caring & loving. She was a true gentle soul and children were always immediately drawn to her. She always said when she passed away, God was going to put her with all the babies in Heaven.

Dorothy is survived by her children Paul (Tammi) Harriger of Torrington, WY, Terry Eads of Mitchell, NE, Tim (Marsha) Harriger of Kearney, NE and Cindy Harriger of Gering. Grandchildren Brenda (Brad) Fulk of Mitchell, NE, Rhonda (Matthew) Johns of Aurora, CO, Brian (Nancy) Eads of Mitchell, NE, Debbie (Paul) Flaherty of Allen, TX, Mike (Emma) Harriger of Mitchell, NE, Cody (Michaela) Harriger of Scottsbluff, NE, Josh (Gini) Harriger of Torrington, WY, Sandra Saxe of Lincoln, Bryan Edgar of Omaha. Great-Grandchildren Andy Fulk, Trace Fulk, Dustin (Abbie) Fulk, Shawn (Amber) Fulk, Chase Johns, Raele Johns, Amanda Eads, Shane (Kaila) Eads, Danielle (Charlie) Jackson, Meghan Flaherty, Jordan (Rico) Gonzales, Nicholas Harriger, Hayden Harriger, Colby Harriger, Tucker Saxe, Ashlyn Saxe. Great, Great grandchildren Mason, Kallie, Karli, Sierria, Zayden, Briel, & Presley. Her sister Donna Hurley of Rapid City, SD. Preceding her in death were her parents August and Nellie Frisch, husband of 72 years Hal Harriger, Son in law Tom Eads, brothers Gail & Archie, sisters Irene & Elsie. Great-Great granddaughter Kyra Eads.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral, but a small family gathering at a later date. Cards and donations may be sent to the family in care of Terry Eads, 440 Cook Road, Mitchell, NE 69357. Online Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com <http://www.dugankramer.com>